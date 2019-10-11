Welcome to "MINATO NIGHT WEEK 2019" Showcasing Minato City's Nighttime Attractions

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo's Minato City has organized "MINATO NIGHT WEEK 2019" full of exciting nighttime events from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday (national holiday), November 3, to enable visitors to spend memorable moments and attract more tourists to the city.

The organizers expect news organizations to visit Minato City during the period to cover various events as part of MINATO NIGHT WEEK 2019. Media outlets hoping to cover relevant events are required to notify the organizers one week before the events regardless of whether they can make reservations or not. The organizers can respond to reporters only in Japanese and English during the events.

Pre-event

A pre-event will be held prior to MINATO NIGHT WEEK 2019 (No advance applications required).

Schedule: 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Place: O-YANE PLAZA at Roppongi Hills (6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato City)

Details: Addresses by Minato Mayor Masaaki Takei and guests talk show with guests.

Celebrity: model Hikari Mori

Born in Tokyo in 1992, Hikari Mori has appeared in numerous fashion magazines and advertisements. In 2015, she was appointed as the "Because I am a Girl" Angel by humanitarian organization Plan International Japan.

Night Bus Tours

Participants will travel along sightseeing routes to enjoy the sparkling night views of Minato City with commentary provided by a tour guide from HATO BUS CO., LTD. (Advance applications required)

Schedule: Sunday, October 27; Monday, October 28; Wednesday, October 30; Friday, November 1; and Saturday, November 2

*Courses differ depending on the day and time. For details, visit the website listed below.

Night Yoga Class

Participants can enjoy yoga while seeing the night view of Minato City. (Advance applications required)

Schedule: Saturday, October 26; Tuesday, October 29; and Thursday, October 31.

Place: Anchorage Observatory (3-33-19, Kaigan, Minato City) and the 38th floor of the World Trade Center Building (2-4-1, Hamamatsucho, Minato City)

Night Boat Luck Tour

Participants can enjoy the waterside at night with commentary along the route provided by a volunteer tour guide from Minato City. (Advance applications required)

Schedule: Wednesday, October 30; and Sunday, November 3

Places: Shibaura Canal and other locations.

Public viewing:

A public viewing of the Rugby World Cup 2019. (No advance applications required)

Schedule: Saturday, November 2

Place: Shiba Park (4-8-4, Shibakoen, Minato City)

Details of the event:

