Welcome to the Jam! Ferrara Teams Up with Space Jam: A New Legacy to Launch the Ultimate All-Star Candy-Cookie Collaboration

The new Tune Squad is perfecting its game and Ferrara made sure to give its candy and cookie lineup the same treatment. The limited-time, loveably Looney snacks feature out-of-this-world new packaging, a special edition Trolli Space Jam Sour Sneaks offering, and an interactive game that lets players shoot hoops with the Tune Squad for a chance to win epic prizes.

"We know we picked the winning team when we partnered with Space Jam: A New Legacy to give fans everywhere the ultimate candy and cookie lineup for this legendary movie experience," said Lauren Ruis, Senior Manager of Brand Experience at Ferrara. "From Trolli to Keebler, NERDS and SweeTARTS, our collection proves that our sweet snacks can be team players without sacrificing their individuality -- just like Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad."

A Look at the All-Star Lineup

Widely available at retailers through mid-July, the seven limited-edition treats include:

Trolli Sour Sneaks x Space Jam: A New Legacy feature a left and a right shoe, each pair comes in a combo of flavors: Lime-Raspberry, Lemon-Berry Punch and Strawberry-Blackberry. These Sneaks deliver sweet kicks with a sour slam.

feature a left and a right shoe, each pair comes in a combo of flavors: Lime-Raspberry, Lemon-Berry Punch and Strawberry-Blackberry. These Sneaks deliver sweet kicks with a sour slam. Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers x Space Jam: A New Legacy are multi-flavored gummy worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The Original flavors include an assortment of combinations: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Grape and Orange-Lime.

are multi-flavored gummy worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The Original flavors include an assortment of combinations: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Grape and Orange-Lime. Keebler Chips Deluxe Original x Space Jam: A New Legacy feature our signature extra-thick cookies, stuffed with tons of chocolate chips.

feature our signature extra-thick cookies, stuffed with tons of chocolate chips. NERDS Big Chewy x Space Jam: A New Legacy are the tastiest titans. A nerdy adventure with flavor that brightens. Orange, lemon, strawberry and grape pack a punch. Their insides are chewy, their outsides have crunch.

are the tastiest titans. A nerdy adventure with flavor that brightens. Orange, lemon, strawberry and grape pack a punch. Their insides are chewy, their outsides have crunch. SweeTARTS Mini Chewy x Space Jam: A New Legacy deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor in an amazing way. Tiny in size but big on taste, Mini Chewy SweeTARTS provides a mouth-awakening sensation that's equal parts sweet snack and entertainment.

deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor fusion in a chewy, coated candy that floods the taste buds with tangy flavor in an amazing way. Tiny in size but big on taste, Mini Chewy SweeTARTS provides a mouth-awakening sensation that's equal parts sweet snack and entertainment. SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Soft and Chewy Ropes x Space Jam: A New Legacy take the classic flavor fusion a step further—creating bendable fun that's licorice and SweeTARTS all in one. Chewy with a fruit-punch filling, SweeTARTS Ropes explodes with a mouthwatering maze of texture and taste that makes candy lovers go crazy.

take the classic flavor fusion a step further—creating bendable fun that's licorice and SweeTARTS all in one. Chewy with a fruit-punch filling, SweeTARTS Ropes explodes with a mouthwatering maze of texture and taste that makes candy lovers go crazy. Space Jam: A New Legacy Sweet Variety Treats are for fans who are craving both cookies and candy and can't decide. This limited-edition 28 count variety pack includes Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Original, Keebler Chips Deluxe Mini Cookies, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Mini, and SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Ropes and can be found exclusively at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com this summer.

Score with the Space Jam Game: Space Jam Sweet Slam

To keep the fun going, Ferrara is launching the Sweet Slam promotion. Scan the QR code on the limited-edition packaging or displays with a phone to unlock an exclusive sweet slam dunk game. Players can throw down with LeBron, Bugs and Lola, choose one of four candy & cookie themed basketballs, and try to pull off the biggest dunks to get the highest scores. By playing, fans can enter to win one of thousands of Space Jam: A New Legacy prizes like customized basketballs, hoops, and even the chance to get a customized illustration of yourself with the Tune Squad.

To purchase the Space Jam: A New Legacy themed products online, consumers can visit the Cookies and Candies pages. For additional information about the game, head to www.sweetslamgame.com and follow along on with all the brands on social:

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and is from director Malcolm D. Lee and the innovative filmmaking team that includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on Space Jam, written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

