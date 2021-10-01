Welding Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 4.37 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Discover Latest Trends, Market Share, and Evolving Opportunities | Technavio

Download this Welding Equipment Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector and the increasing demand for wind farms. However, the lack of skilled workforce is hindering market growth.

The emergence of laser welding equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, conformity to welding industry standards is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The welding equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others. The market witnessed maximum demand for welding equipment from the automotive industry in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Welding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

