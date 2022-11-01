Welding Power Supply Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 Bn, Dukane Corp. and Fronius International GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The welding power supply market size is expected to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply is driving the welding power supply market growth. However, factors such as intense competition may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Scope

The welding power supply market report covers the following areas:

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AXXAIR, Ador Welding Ltd., Dukane Corp., Colfax Corp., GALA GAR SL, Fronius International GmbH, HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KUHTREIBER Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Panasonic Corp., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., Telwin Spa, XP Power, Weber Ultrasonics AG, and Orbitec GmbH are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Dukane Corp. - The company offers iQ auto plus ultrasonic generator welding power supply, designed for the automotive, aerospace, packaging, and textile industries.

The company offers iQ auto plus ultrasonic generator welding power supply, designed for the automotive, aerospace, packaging, and textile industries. Fronius International GmbH - The company offers transsteel 4000 pulse welding power supply, which is mostly designed for the heavy-duty steel construction sector.

The company offers transsteel 4000 pulse welding power supply, which is mostly designed for the heavy-duty steel construction sector. Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company offers Big Blue 500 Pro works welding power supply, which is used in the application of heavy construction, structural steel, mining maintenance, and process piping.

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Construction



Shipbuilding



Aerospace And Defense



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, construction, and power. China , Japan , and India are the key countries for the welding power supply market in APAC.

, , and are the key countries for the welding power supply market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Energy efficiency due to the inverter-based welding power supply is driving the market growth. Inverter-based power sources for welding offer a low power draw and high flexibility in terms of the number of units that can be run on the existing power. Space savings is another advantage of inverter-based welding power supply. Such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Intense competition will challenge market growth. This competition is leading to a decline in profit margins among vendors. Moreover, market expansion has increased the entry of local players, which has intensified price wars. These factors have led to the development and introduction of low-quality products, which is expected to hamper the growth of the welding power supply market during the forecast period.

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist welding power supply market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the welding power supply market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global welding power supply market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of welding power supply market vendors

Welding Power Supply Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., AXXAIR, Colfax Corp., Dukane Corp., Fronius International GmbH, GALA GAR SL, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kemppi Oy, KUHTREIBER Ltd., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Panasonic Corp., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., Telwin Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., Weber Ultrasonics AG, XP Power, and Orbitec GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Shipbuilding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Shipbuilding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 105: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Dukane Corp.

Exhibit 110: Dukane Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Dukane Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Dukane Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Fronius International GmbH

Exhibit 113: Fronius International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Fronius International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Fronius International GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 KUHTREIBER Ltd.

Exhibit 120: KUHTREIBER Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: KUHTREIBER Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: KUHTREIBER Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 RINCO ULTRASONICS AG

Exhibit 123: RINCO ULTRASONICS AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: RINCO ULTRASONICS AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: RINCO ULTRASONICS AG - Key offerings

10.9 Telwin Spa

Exhibit 126: Telwin Spa - Overview



Exhibit 127: Telwin Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Telwin Spa - Key offerings

10.10 The Lincoln Electric Co.

Exhibit 129: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Weber Ultrasonics AG

Exhibit 134: Weber Ultrasonics AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Weber Ultrasonics AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Weber Ultrasonics AG - Key offerings

10.12 XP Power

Exhibit 137: XP Power - Overview



Exhibit 138: XP Power - Business segments



Exhibit 139: XP Power - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: XP Power - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

