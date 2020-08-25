Well Care Brands Launches Industry-First Oral Mist CBD Delivery System

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Care Brands announces the launch of PürCare Oral Mist, the first CBD delivery system utilizing a pre-measured sublingual aerosol that delivers the benefits of full spectrum CBD through nano-sized particles. This unique system allows for faster absorption and up to eight times the bioavailability of all other methods of delivery.

PürCare Oral Mist provides users with consistent, accurate dosing and the full effects of the cannabinoids in approximately five minutes. Due to the combination of nano-sized particles and aerosol sublingual delivery, substantially more product is absorbed into the blood stream. This first-to-market CBD mist delivery system provides users reliable results and greater value. For comparison, one 1000mg Oral Mist canister is the equivalent of five 1000mg bottles of tincture drops.

Dr. Michael Mayne, the former Canadian Deputy Minister of Health and one of the primary developers behind this new technology, stated: "We have worked diligently over the past two years to perfect our formulation to ensure we are creating medical grade products that are safe, accurate and discreet. In addition, they taste great and most importantly, the way the formulation has been optimized, you feel the CBD working very quickly, often within five minutes."

"We are excited to be at the forefront of providing CBD users with a more accurate and effective method of dosing—ultimately, allowing our customers the peace of mind to know relief is just minutes away," said Greg Zenko, Founder and CEO of Well Care Brands. "This system is miles ahead of the old tincture technology which typically gets swallowed, and therefore can take up to five times more product to provide the same results."

PürCare's 1000mg Oral Mist retails for $129.99 and is available at select home medical stores, and at www.purcarehealth.com.

About Well Care Brands: Well Care Brands was founded with deep roots and expertise in healthcare, chiropractic and physical therapy, the home medical equipment market and mass market retail. We focus on providing wellness products and support and are dedicated to helping others through wellness. Our mission is to provide healthy and safe remedies for many common ailments, including stress, anxiety, sleeplessness and pain caused by inflammation and tension.

