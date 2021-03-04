Well-Deserved Recognition of Attorney Ben Crump's Impact on Social Justice

Mr. Crump is well known as a leading civil rights attorney who has been instrumental in raising awareness on social injustices while also fighting legal inequalities in the courtroom. While having represented families of nationally recognizable names including, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, Mr. Crump also looks to help whole communities who experience environmental racism.

"Working with Ben is a privilege & through our joint efforts, we are able to help even more people," says Paul Napoli.

In following Mr. Crump's distinguished career, it became clear that his values and dogged determination to obtain justice for underrepresented people, aligned with Napoli Shkolnik's goals. Therefore, the two legal powerhouses decided to collaborate on cases to provide even more resources and legal insights to their clients.

About the Collaboration

Ben Crump Law and Napoli Shkolnik PLLC are both national litigation firms providing representation to persons in civil rights matters, class action lawsuits and complex commercial cases as well as victims of environmental contamination disasters, defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, other serious personal injury matters. Through their combined legal experience, medical and scientific expert partnerships and medica connections, they are readily available to help clients nationwide.

