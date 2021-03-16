Well Expands Board of Directors as Company Growth Continues

"I'm impressed with the progress Well has made in combining innovative technology and clinical expertise," Cash said Tweet this

In addition to Co-Founders Gary Loveman and Dave Werry, the expanded Board includes James Cash, Danielle Gray, Katherine Hobbs Knutson and Todd Pope. Loveman is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Werry is President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cash is a prominent corporate director and expert on the application of technology to transform organizations and their value proposition. Gray is Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Blue Cross North Carolina; Hobbs Knutson is the CEO of Optum Behavioral Health and Pope, a seasoned healthcare executive and investor, is President and CEO of WellAir.

"I'm impressed with the progress Well has made in combining innovative technology and clinical expertise in a differentiated way," Cash said. "I look forward to being a part of the company's continuing success as it brings breakthrough consumer capabilities to healthcare."

Well uses an unprecedented combination of personalized guidance, motivation and rewards paired with chat and phone support from health guides to engage members in the advancement of their health. The approach is designed to help each member identify and pursue opportunities to improve their health and lower costs. The platform serves all members, not just those with acute conditions and higher cost of care, and addresses the full spectrum of healthcare needs, including behavioral health, wellness, pharmacy, navigation and chronic disease management.

Biographies of all of Well's Board members can be found at https://well.co/board

About Well

Well is a health technology and services company with a mission to be the world's most effective partner in the advancement of individualized health. Well serves as a trusted, personalized health guide, adding a layer of ease and empowerment to help our members reach their health goals. Our consumer health platform is the first to deliver personalized health advancement at scale; we do this through concierge and engagement-based health guidance, powered by a proprietary AI-driven "health engine." Well is changing both the way individuals navigate health and employers realize cost savings through improved employee health and engagement. We are based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and Newton, Mass. with offices in Minneapolis and New York City.

