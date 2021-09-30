WELL Health Continues Expansion Of Leadership Team With Hiring Of SVP Of Marketing

"Robin is an accomplished leader and a four-time CMO with proven success guiding teams through high-growth periods," says Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "As our top-rated digital communications platform evolves and grows, our Marketing team will be at the forefront of brand strategy and market execution, making Robin a key asset in taking us to the next level."

Hackney is an experienced technology marketing executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience driving marketing efforts for both growth and mature stage companies. She joins WELL Health from FairWarning (recently acquired by Imprivata ), where she was Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that role, she held marketing executive leadership roles at Azalea Health , Ingenious Med , Greenway Health , Equifax , and IBM .

Hackney joins WELL Health as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, is based in Atlanta, and will report to WELL Health's Chief Revenue Officer. Hackney is a member of the Board for the Technology Association of Georgia - Digital Health Society. She is also a part of the Atlanta Business Journal's Leadership Trust. Hackney holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Accounting from Washington University in St. Louis and holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for two consecutive years. WELL Health recently announced $45 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $75 million since its founding in 2015.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

