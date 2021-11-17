WELL Health Ranked Number 133 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELL Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today announced it is ranked 133 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. WELL™ Health grew 1027% from 2017 to 2020.

"Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 honors companies disrupting the status quo. At WELL Health, we are doing just that by eliminating the last-mile communication barriers that keep patients from good clinical outcomes and better relationships with their providers," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "Throughout the pandemic, we helped healthcare providers automate disjointed communications across their entire organization, resulting in reduced staff stress and more patient-centric communications."

WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel, mainly SMS/texting, and preferred language (e.g. 19 languages with cultural relevance). WELL Health integrates with the hospital's EHR/EMR, current patient portals and other software to maximize the IT investments already made by the provider.

This past year WELL Health has seen tremendous growth and success, including more than 130 new customers such as Vanderbilt Health , Texas Children's Hospital, and Atlantic Health System . Additionally, WELL Health has:

Secured $45 million Series C funding , bringing total funds raised to $75 million since the company's founding in 2015

, bringing total funds raised to since the company's founding in 2015 Forged new collaborations with EHR leaders, Cerner Corporation and MEDITECH , making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for both of the EHRs' healthcare provider customers

and , making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for both of the EHRs' healthcare provider customers Partnered with Twilio to help healthcare providers rapidly implement secure patient communications, at a time when the need to communicate with patients has never been more critical

to help healthcare providers rapidly implement secure patient communications, at a time when the need to communicate with patients has never been more critical Been named number 10 on Forbes Best Startup Employers in America

in America Ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the past two years

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for two consecutive years. WELL Health recently announced $45 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $75 million since its founding in 2015.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate more than 8 million COVID vaccine appointments¹

Send more than 51 million COVID-related messages¹.

¹Data set from 12/9/2020 to 10/13/2021, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

