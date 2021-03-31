Well-known Connecticut Kitchenware Brand Chopnotch Gives Generous Donation to Connecticut Food Bank

PLANTSVILLE, Conn., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chopnotch, a family-owned kitchenware brand located in Connecticut, announced it had made a special donation to the Connecticut Food Bank. Chopnotch feels compelled to help hungry residents and has joined food retailers, growers, financial donors, and volunteers in giving back to the community. Through its generous donation, meals and supplies will be distributed through a network of 500 food access points including pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

"No one should have to go to bed, let alone walk around hungry," said a spokesperson for Chopnotch. "We want to be able to bring nutrition, happiness, and peace to those who simply do not have enough to eat. Donating to the Connecticut Food Bank is an important way to keep people healthy and strong during the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic. We encourage our customers to also help feed those people in need."

The spokesperson continued, "Our customers take pride in using our premium stainless steel measuring cups and spoons when they bake and prepare food for their families. The vision at Chopnotch is very simple, we want to connect with home cooks and provide as much value to them as possible through recipes and manufacturing the best kitchenware. We are grateful for the 700+ positive reviews on Amazon."

The Connecticut Food Bank serves Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham Counties. In 2020 the organization distributed enough food to prepare more than 23.8 million meals. Their extensive network serves 200,000 neighbors each month with more than 5,000 volunteers helping to sort, package, and distribute food across its access points.

Chopnotch sells its premium stainless steel measuring cups and spoons set, and every Monday and Thursday publishes easy dessert recipes on its blog. Each recipe comes complete with photos, accurate preparation and cooking times, number of servings, a full list of ingredients, FAQs, tips, and easy to follow step-by-step instructions. It offers a Facebook group called Let's Bake Something Great.

For more information about Chopnotch, please visit https://chopnotch.com/.



For more information about the Connecticut Food Bank, please visit https://www.ctfoodbank.org/.

