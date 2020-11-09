Well-known event producer Harry Javer got his start working with Bill Zanker at The Learning Annex, one of the country's top event companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who Harry Javer Is



Harry Javer is from Brooklyn, New York. Growing up, he played baseball in high school, and went on to study political science at Stony Brook University. It was there that he found his passion for event production. As a student, he got the opportunity to put on concerts and music programs for worldwide music legends like U2, James Taylor, Carlos Santana, and Peter Gabriel, among others.

How Harry Javer Got His Start



After discovering an interest in event production in college, Javer went on to work at The Learning Annex, which is the biggest seminar production company in North America, putting on over 6,000 workshops, seminars, expos, and other events each year. He started first as an Operations/Program Director, and worked his way up to National Program Director, where he worked closely with founder Bill Zanker, producing expos and seminars around the country with upwards of 40,000 attendees each weekend and working with a Who's Who of movers, shakers, and thinkers including Sir Richard Branson, Al Gore, Tony Robbins, Donald Trump, George Foreman, Deepak Chopra, Kurt Vonnegut, Joe Montana, Magic Johnson, and thousands more.



Other Entrepreneurial Projects



In addition to founding and producing The Lodging Conference every year, Harry Javer is also the founder and owner of The New York Speakers Bureau (also known as The Conference Bureau). The Conference Bureau has produced hundreds of events, seminars, conferences and speaker tours.



