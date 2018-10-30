Well-Known Pet Care Executive Named CEO Of Animal Biosciences

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Korn has been appointed to chief executive officer of Animal Biosciences Inc., according to an announcement today by Life Biosciences Inc. Korn leads Animal Biosciences as it develops new compounds for veterinary use, as well as advancing technologies to monitor physical activity and behavior in animals. He works with the leadership of Life Biosciences and its other Daughter companies as they pursue independent and collaborative research into the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD).

"Doug brings to our company a remarkable depth of scientific and business acumen to help our companion animals," said Tristan Edwards, co-founder and chief executive officer of Life Biosciences. "We are excited for Doug to lead us in this exploration of the relationship between animal and human aging, while developing the first proven treatments to extend the healthspan of companion animals."

Prior to joining Animal Biosciences, Korn was vice president of strategy for Mars Petcare North America. During his seven years at Mars, the business achieved record performance with sustainable revenue growth as well as market share and earnings improvement. Doug was directly responsible for the company's strategic plan, corporate and portfolio strategy and business development. Previously, he worked in sales and marketing at The Clorox Company and Procter & Gamble. He holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College, an MBA from Boston College and a ThM from Liberty University.

Co-founded in 2017 by David Sinclair, PhD, AO, and Tristan Edwards, Life Biosciences is the first and largest company addressing the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD) as a systemic breakdown of the body, not a series of isolated symptoms and conditions. It has established Daughter companies around the world, led by a Dream Team of respected scientists, to independently and collaboratively attack these pathways through pioneering research and product development. The company provides Daughter companies with the full resources of LifeLab, its 24,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art research facility that includes a vivarium, robotics, and drug screening capabilities; and an emerging AI platform being developed by the company's Lua subsidiary. Life Biosciences seeks to increase healthspans for everyone, including companion animals.

