Well-Known Wedding Planner Shares Post-Pandemic Wedding Trends and Tips

BOCA RATON. Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many brides and grooms dream of having a fabulous wedding, but when everyone is afraid to leave their homes without a mask and hugging is frowned upon, the challenges of planning a fairytale wedding can seem daunting. In fact, many brides-to-be may be wondering whether it is even possible to have their dream wedding post-pandemic.

Luxury wedding and event planner Lynne Goldberg assures couples that they still can have fabulous events even as they meet new planning and etiquette challenges. Goldberg, the founder of Ms. Wedding Planner and Boca Entertainment who appeared on the TV show "Party Mamas," can discuss why more couples are opting for intimate safe, fun and very luxurious weddings for 75 or fewer guests with a livestreaming option for those unable or uncomfortable attending. Such weddings, she says, are likely to include the newest décor items such as hand sanitizer place cards and themed color masks and even a social distancing concierge!

Invite this in-demand wedding planner to answer:

How can couples ensure their wedding will be fabulous even with social distancing?

With small weddings trending, what can couples do to give theirs a big impact?

What changes should there be on the dance floor?

What is a social distancing concierge?

What is the safest way to serve wedding food and specialty drinks so every guest is comfortable and having a great time?

Is it still OK to have a wedding cake?

What are the top three mistakes couples are likely to make during their post-pandemic wedding planning?

About Lynne Goldberg

Lynne Goldberg is the founder of Ms. Wedding Planner, a full-service wedding planning company that specializes in cutting-edge ideas, unique wedding entertainment and "a touch of the unexpected." She is also the founder and president of its parent company, Boca Entertainment, and has a background in advertising, writing, producing and directing. Her clients include celebrities, politicians, socialites, and sports figures. Her work and commentary have been featured in such publications as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Lynne Goldberg, (561) 212 -6024, [email protected];www.msweddingplanner.com; www.bocaentertainment.com

As an active member of the theatrical and philanthropic community in NYC, Lynne played an intricate role in planning and executing high profile events throughout the city before setting up a residence in Boca Raton, Florida and subsequently opening Boca Entertainment 10 years ago.

Drawing upon her diverse background in advertising, writing, producing and directing, Lynne is able to conceptualize, visualize and execute extraordinary events for a diverse clientele...while enjoying the process.

Lynne is thankful to work with an amazing group of professionals who are willing to think outside the box all hours of the day and night.....

