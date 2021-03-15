Well Told Inc. Announces Appointment of CFO and Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Well Told Inc. ("Well Told" or the "Company"), announced today that it has appointed Vincent Bélanger, CPA, CA as CFO. Bélanger is a chartered accountant with an established track record of success as CFO of public companies listed both in the US and Canada.

Additionally, Well Told is pleased to announce the appointment of Harjot Singh, global CSO at McCann; Linda Sawyer, co-founder and CEO of Skura Style; Simon Ashbourne, founder and partner at the Marketplace Capabilities Group and lecturer at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business; Dr. Jill Shainhouse, practitioner of integrative medicine and a Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology; and Well Told Inc. founder and CEO Monica Ruffo to its board of directors, effective as of February 19, 2021.

"I am honoured to be surrounded by such a diverse and accomplished group, and delighted to have a board that shares our values and mission of making the world a healthier place with plants," said Monica Ruffo, Well Told Inc. founder and CEO.

About Harjot Singh (London, UK)

An award-winning brand strategist, Harjot Singh is global chief strategy officer of the leading global marketing network McCann Worldgroup. As global CSO, he leads strategy teams across 110 countries, advising some of the world's most valuable CPG brands including Nestlé, L'Oréal, Reckitt Benckiser and Nespresso, to name a few. Innately curious and fascinated by the world, Singh has worked and lived in six countries across three continents.

About Linda Sawyer (New York City, USA)

Experienced in the world of start-up businesses, Linda Sawyer is the co-founder and CEO of Skura Style, a highly acclaimed, fast growing and disruptive household products company. The former long-time North America CEO and chairman of Deutsch, Sawyer is a recipient of the NYC Matrix Award and has made appearances on CNBC and The Today Show as a business commentator.

About Simon Ashbourne (Toronto, Canada)

Simon Ashbourne is a founder and partner at The Marketplace Capabilities Group (MCG), a Toronto-based consulting group that specializes in CPG, pharmaceutical and retail industry segments. Additionally, Ashbourne has held management positions at Procter and Gamble and Cadbury Beverages, and since 2002, has been a part-time faculty member and award-winning instructor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management at the Executive MBA level. He has also taught in the Omnium Global EMBA program in Shanghai, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Toronto and Delhi.

About Dr. Jill Shainhouse (Toronto, Canada)

Acting as chief medical advisor of Well Told Inc. since its inception, Dr. Jill Shainhouse is a recognized authority and practitioner of integrative medicine. In addition to maintaining a private practice, Dr. Shainhouse was a clinic faculty member at the Robert Schad Clinic, where she helped begin the Integrative Cancer Centre, and since then has supervised a clinical observation program at the Louise Temerty Breast Cancer Centre and the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Dr. Shainhouse is a member of the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians, and since 2010 has been a Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology.

About Monica Ruffo (Toronto, Canada)

Monica Ruffo is a serial entrepreneur and the award-winning leader of highly acclaimed advertising agencies. Throughout her career Ruffo has spearheaded countless initiatives for some of the world's most valuable CPG and health brands including Unilever, J&J, Nestlé, Pfizer and The Heart and Stroke Foundation, to name a few. It was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that Monica discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. As she continued her quest to better understand natural health products, she successfully completed a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University and decided to found Well Told Inc.

About Well Told Inc.

Well Told Inc. is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. Well Told Inc. is on a mission to make the world a healthier place through plants. All the unique formulations are free of synthetics, fillers and isolates, and offer scientifically proven results.

