WellAI Scientists to Present Their Research at the Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) 2021

"We are honored to present our newest research at such a premier event as the Health Analytics Summit." - S. Polevikov Tweet this

About WellAI's Software Applications

In-depth academic research is the backbone of all WellAI's products and applications. In addition to the COVID-19 Machine Learning Tool for Medical Researchers, WellAI has developed its flagship Voice Guided Digital Health Assistant. Its core is scientific triage and the next generation telehealth to empower patients and to offer doctors a supplementary knowledge of around 30 million medical studies. Another important WellAI application is the so-called 'concept cloud' for the emergency room doctors and other physicians. It allows doctors to have a visual summary of patients' medical histories in seconds, as opposed to in minutes.

Future WellAI releases include a chronic disease management program, a pediatric model, and a dermatology app, among many other.

One can purchase WellAI's health assistant on https://wellai.health or at the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1530556224) or on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=health.wellai.assistant).

About WellAI

WellAI, LLC ( https://wellai.health ) is a health and technology company dedicated to empowering people in pursuit if wellness through the use of AI models and blockchain databases. WellAI apps are able to accept and comprehend findings of around 30 million medical studies, ask follow up questions, and suggest evidence-based paths for improving health outcomes. WellAI personal health applications are not meant to replace doctors but can serve as an additional resource for those who want to understand and improve their health using evidence-based science.

Contact e-mail: [email protected]. Contact phone: 307-278-1819.

SOURCE WellAI, LLC

Related Links

https://wellai.health

