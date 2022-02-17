WellBe Senior Medical Announces Additions to Executive Team

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical today announced that BrieAnn Farmer and Alvina Ter-Galstanyan will be joining the organization as Senior Vice President of Operations and Senior Director of Quality Initiatives, respectively. Brie will be responsible for scaling and systematizing WellBe operations in order to best support their clinical team. Alvina will lead efforts to improve HEDIS results and develop population health management programs focused on better care outcomes.

Prior to joining WellBe, Brie served as Senior Vice President of Customer Onboarding and Integration at R1 RCM, where she led the onboarding of over $30B in Net Patient Service Revenue and oversaw the integration of acquired entities into the broader R1 portfolio.

Brie received a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and completed her M.B.A. at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Prior to joining WellBe Senior Medical, Alvina gained considerable experience in delivering value-based care with CareMore Health. She had corporate responsibility for Medicare Star Rating, Quality and Utilization Management departments across all CareMore markets and clinical models. Alvina played a key role in driving 4+ Star Rating performance and generating revenue reallocated into healthcare services and benefits for patients.

Alvina earned her master's degree in Public Health with a specialization in healthcare management from UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She enjoys being part of a collaborative environment that drives better access and outcomes for vulnerable patients.

"I'm happy to bring on individuals with such extensive backgrounds in operational delivery experience and quality initiatives," said Caroline Khan, WellBe Senior Medical's Chief Operating Officer. "I'm excited to have such deep knowledge in process optimization and their experience in leveraging technology to achieve consistent value creation, this is a perfect fit as WellBe continues to expand."

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit www.wellbe.com or call 1-855-477-4151.

