WellBiz Brands, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the LunchboxWax brand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc. , a franchise portfolio company managing four distinct beauty and wellness brands – Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® announced today it has acquired the LunchboxWax® brand.

As part of the transaction, WellBiz Brands adds its fifth concept to its franchise portfolio and becomes the franchisor for 49 LunchboxWax salons. This acquisition marks the second in the last six months for the portfolio company. The addition of the LunchboxWax brand further solidifies the portfolio's position as a leading curator of beauty businesses and continues to make WellBiz one of the most recognizable names in the industry.

"At WellBiz Brands we are focused on bringing the most-loved beauty brands together with the goal of creating extraordinary experiences for our guests. The LunchboxWax brand fits this mission perfectly as an inclusive brand with an ethos focused on the guest experience. We're excited to bring LunchboxWax franchisees into the WellBiz portfolio and support their ongoing growth. We look forward to bringing several new locations to cities across the U.S. in the coming year," said WellBiz Brands' Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Morgan.

Founded in 2010, as a culture-first business by Debi Lane in Boise, Idaho, LunchboxWax was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 Franchises in 2020. The brand brings a refined waxing experience to its guests in a comfortable environment featuring private waxing rooms and techniques from professionally trained waxologists. The brand also has proprietary formulated products that guests can incorporate into daily self-care regimens at home. Lane will remain on with the WellBiz team as a strategic advisor through the transition.

"This is a milestone moment for me. I'm thrilled that LunchboxWax is joining the WellBiz family of brands. Beauty services are a confidence builder and just like the other WellBiz brands, LunchboxWax is in the business of making guests feel strong, confident and beautiful," stated Debi Lane, Founder at LunchboxWax. "I founded LunchboxWax with the vision of creating an inclusive culture where like-minded people could come together. I'm proud of what we built and I can't wait to see where WellBiz takes the brand next."

WellBiz builds the capabilities of emerging consumer brands and enables them to accelerate scalable and predictable growth. The company's robust multi-brand platform provides access to shared services, infrastructure and support. For the last three years the company has claimed three spots on the Inc. 5000 list. To learn more about LunchboxWax franchise opportunities, please visit lunchboxfranchise.com and for information regarding WellBiz Brands franchise opportunities, please visit www.wellbizbrands.com .

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the manager of five beauty and wellness franchise brands: Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio® , LunchboxWax®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® . Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, WellBiz Brands, has more than 800 combined U.S. locations across their five brands. Through the WellBiz Brands support center staff, the brands strive to uphold these core values: fun, ownership, respect, passion, and integrity. All five brands offer unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs from all walks of life and various investment levels, with a fresh focus on recurring revenue models. For more information about WellBiz Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com .

About LunchboxWax

LunchboxWax is a leading waxing salon that brings the speed-waxing experience to women and men in an inclusive and comfortable environment that features private waxing rooms and refined waxing techniques from professionally trained waxologists. Founded by Debi Lane in 2010, LunchboxWax empowers everyone to #BareYourBeauty. The company has grown from one location in Boise, Idaho to almost 50 locations nationwide. LunchboxWax offers both elevated waxing services and specially formulated products that consumers can incorporate into daily self-care regimens at home. For more information, please visit lunchboxwax.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit lunchboxfranchise.com.

