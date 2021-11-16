WellBiz Brands, Inc. Signs Multi-Unit International Agreement Bringing Iconic Beauty Brand Drybar to the Renowned British Department Store Harrods

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc., a franchise portfolio company operating five distinct beauty and wellness brands, announced today it signed a 12-unit Drybar® shop agreement with Harrods® , the world's leading luxury department store. As part of this agreement, the Drybar brand will bring its premier blow dry experience to Harrods' flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland before the end of the year and to H beauty stores in Lakeside and Milton Keyes, England in early 2022, as well as additional locations. WellBiz Brands, Inc. acquired the franchisor rights for Drybar shops earlier this year and has already signed 44 agreements with 13 ownership groups including Harrods, the first international franchise deal for the brand.

"The Drybar brand couldn't be more thrilled to open its first international locations in Harrods and H beauty. With similar guests and a shared commitment to best-in-class experiences, bringing these two luxury brands together is going to be a game changer for beauty enthusiasts," said WellBiz Brands, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Morgan. "The Drybar business model really sings. It's a business built on personal relationships and services that leaves guests feeling beautiful and confident. It's such an exciting time for the Drybar brand. There is so much opportunity domestically and internationally to continue to grow this brand."

Founded in 2010 by Alli Webb, the Drybar brand's philosophy is simple – No Cuts. No Color. Just Blowouts®. The brand offers four signature styles to choose from and add-on treatments that leave guests looking and feeling their best. Typically, between the ages of 35 to 55, most Drybar clients initially come in before an event — a wedding, job interview or gala — and enjoy it so much, they end up building it into their weekly routines.

"It's hugely exciting that we are launching Drybar shops in the UK exclusively. Harrods and H beauty locations are known for world-class services and the best quality products and customers will be able to find exactly that in our upcoming locations. The Drybar brand is unique in that visitors can pop by for a quick blow-out between meetings, or in preparation for an exciting event, whether that is the party of the festive season, or an intimate dinner with friends," stated Harrod's Beauty Director Annalise Fard.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is actively seeking franchisees for Drybar shops in major U.S. metropolitan areas and master franchise agreements with sophisticated franchise groups worldwide. As the category creator for blowouts and a brand with international consumer awareness, the Drybar brand is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the $550B beauty and personal care market, poised to grow 5.5% annually between 2021 and 2025. Built on its unique Barfly Membership Program, Drybar's business model fits perfectly into this thriving industry offering the potential for recurring revenue. As part of the WellBiz Brands, Inc. portfolio, Drybar franchisees are supported throughout every step of the process, including assistance with site selection, pre-opening, operations and marketing support.

About Drybar Shops

Named one of the top "100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010" by Entrepreneur® Magazine and New York Magazine's Boom Brands of 2013, Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: Blowouts. The concept began franchising in 2012 and has approximately 140 shops in 29 states. The brand was recently recognized as No.365 on the 2021 Franchise Times® Top 400. For more information about Drybar and its franchise opportunities, visit www.drybarshops.com. Each Drybar® location is independently owned and operated.

About Harrods

Harrods®began as a wholesale grocer and tea merchant in east London, first opening its doors in 1834. Since then, it has grown to become the world's most famous department store, known for its unrivalled range of luxury merchandise. As well as exclusive brands and myriad departments, one of Harrods' most renowned attributes is its unparalleled service. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible," and, to this day, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. Harrods.com

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the manager of five beauty and wellness franchise brands. Across its five brands, there are more than 800 independently owned and operated U.S. locations. Through the WellBiz Brands, Inc. support center staff, the brands strive to uphold these core values: fun, ownership, respect, passion, and integrity. All five brands offer unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs from all walks of life and various investment levels, with a fresh focus on recurring revenue models. For more information about WellBiz Brands and franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com .

