Wellbox Acquires Oculus Health's CCM Services Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbox, a technology enabled population health management company focused on chronic illness, recently announced that they have acquired the Chronic Care Management services division of Dallas based company, Oculus Health. This acquisition will enable Wellbox to significantly increase patient lives under management driving additional economies of scale to an already efficient business model. Additionally, Oculus Health and Wellbox plan to partner closely on future innovation including, but not limited to, the continued development of remote patient monitoring and patient engagement technologies.

"We are very excited to be given the opportunity to reach more patients and help more people, through this acquisition as well as our recent expansion of our remote patient monitoring services. Since their founding both Wellbox and Oculus Health have been on a mission to improve the clinical outcomes of chronically ill patients. The success of both programs has been a testament to the hard work and dedication of every single employee at both companies," said Nat Findlay, Founder and CEO of Wellbox. "We look forward to continuing our mission together."

Wellbox anticipates that this acquisition will increase its strength in the market in terms of both size and innovation. "The integration of two successful CCM companies provides an opportunity for improvements and efficiencies to be driven on both sides of the organization. Our teams are hard at work determining how we can continue to improve our ability to improve outcomes for the chronically ill. One example of this is our recent launch of remote patient monitoring." Said Patrick Stevenson, Chief Operating Officer. "We plan on continuing to execute upon our model of continuous improvement, fine-tuning our approach to chronic care management and remote patient monitoring as we expand." Oculus Health will continue its mission of delivering superior health outcomes and financial results but has shifted their business focus from services to AI driven patient relationship management software.

About Wellbox

Wellbox is a population health management company focused on improving outcomes in chronically ill populations. Wellbox provides comprehensive preventative and remote care management solutions to high-risk, high-cost populations. By leveraging experienced registered nurses and cutting-edge technologies, Wellbox is able to drive superior clinical and financial outcomes, including a 5.6% decrease in total cost of care. Wellbox is committed to creating positive healthcare experiences, increasing engagement by empowering people to do well, be well, and live well.

About Oculus Health

Oculus Health drives more meaningful provider-patient engagements while improving care utilization and delivering superior outcomes. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all patients, and we are pursuing this through our integrated preventive care, contextual virtual consults, remote patient monitoring, 2-way patient campaigns, patient self-service tools, and care platform. Oculus Health's unique combination of deep intelligence, physician oversight and a human-driven, empathetic approach allows health systems to solve for traditional complex care issues, ensuring that patients receive the right care – anytime and anywhere, increasing engagement, trust and loyalty along their entire healthcare journey.

SOURCE Wellbox

Related Links

http://www.wellbox.care

