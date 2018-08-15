WellBrain, Founded by 3 Harvard, Stanford, and Mayo Clinic Trained Physicians, Expands Its Reach as One of the Largest Clinically-Validated, Digital Chronic Pain Management and Addiction Prevention Tools With Recent Mevoked Acquisition

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBrain, the bay area's pioneering personalized addiction prevention and chronic pain management platform that is helping fight the opioid epidemic, has announced yesterday that they have expanded their toolset through the acquisition of Mevoked.

Mevoked has developed an online and mobile data analytics tool that correlates technology use with behavior. Mevoked's first product leverages this analytics to help support women and prevent, treat, and manage, perinatal/postpartum depression and anxiety. Beyond pregnancy, other use cases in development focus on supporting patients in cancer treatment and diabetes.

Arun Ravi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mevoked is excited about the acquisition and said "WellBrain offers us the best opportunity to accelerate the technology development and applicability in a very demanding space. I look forward to seeing what WellBrain will do with Mevoked's patent-pending technology and being a part of that vision!"

By joining forces, WellBrain, founded by 3 Harvard, Stanford, and Mayo Clinic trained physicians, expand its reach as one of the largest clinically-validated, digital chronic pain management and addiction prevention tools and now helps more than 30,000 patients monthly across 18 states.

Read more about their acquisition at www.wellbrain.io and read more about Mevoked at www.mevoked.com and see why founder, Dr. Ruben Kalra, M.D. and CEO, Sumeet Maniar see the move as helping build "the most powerful, AI/ML and data-driven addiction prevention and chronic pain management tool on the market."

