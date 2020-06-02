Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center Expanding Care Through Partnership with Cigna

CALVERTON, N.Y., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center announced today that it is now an in-network provider with Cigna for inpatient stabilization, inpatient rehabilitation, and residential extended stay. This is Wellbridge's first in-network insurance partnership.

The purpose-built, 96-acre campus facility opened Monday, May 18, 2020 in Calverton, Long Island, approximately 75 miles from New York City. In partnership with Northwell Health and NY-based real estate firm, Engel Burman, Wellbridge sets a new standard of addiction treatment that encompasses groundbreaking clinical care, an integrated addiction learning lab, and a community education program.

"We are excited to be partnering with Cigna," says Andrew Drazan, Wellbridge Co-founder and CEO. "As the public health crisis of addiction is exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel this partnership could not come at a more critical time. Now, more than ever, we need to be able to provide those suffering from substance use disorders a holistic approach to care and a path to sustained recovery."

"To us, Cigna Insurance has always represented the highest standards of clinical care, subscriber resources and customer service, along with a trusted network of empowered health care providers," says Elizabeth Moore, Wellbridge Executive Director. "Further, their commitment to health, education and wellness, including substance use disorders, closely parallels our own mission and goals."

For those not covered by Cigna, Wellbridge helps to complete any claim forms and submit to insurance providers on a patient's behalf.

Wellbridge is currently accepting patients for treatment and can be toured by private appointment. For more information, or to set up a visit, please call 877-935-5274 or visit wellbridge.org.

About Wellbridge

Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center is committed to helping every person affected by addiction achieve long-lasting recovery, as well as provide their families with the skills and support they may need. By integrating research, clinical care, and community education in a safe and supportive environment, Wellbridge is accelerating the integration of new discoveries into advanced addiction care, which will be shared with addiction professionals worldwide. As an epicenter for the study and treatment of addiction, Wellbridge is focused on advancing the scientific and medical understanding of addiction, and incorporating research and treatment into one setting for quality care and improved outcomes. Wellbridge is a joint venture between Northwell Health, the Engel Burman Group and Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Drazan. For more information, visit wellbridge.org.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. To learn more about Cigna®, visit www.cigna.com.

About Engel Burman

Engel Burman is a NY-based full-service real estate firm with extensive experience developing, building, and operating assisted living, active adult, and multifamily communities. For more information, visit engelburman.com.

