WellCare Health Plans Set to Join S&P 500; HealthEquity to Join S&P MidCap 400; Laredo Petroleum to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE : WCG ) will replace XL Group (NYSE : XL ) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD: HQY) will replace WellCare Health Plans in the S&P MidCap 400 and Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE : LPI ) will replace HealthEquity in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 17. AXA SA is acquiring XL Group in a deal expected to close on September 12.

WellCare Health Plans provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Managed Health Care Sub-Industry index.

HealthEquity provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators. Headquartered in Draper, UT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Managed Health Care Sub-Industry index.

Laredo Petroleum is an independent energy company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and midstream and marketing services. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – September 17, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED WellCare



Health Plans Health Care Managed Health Care DELETED XL Group Financials Property & Casualty



Insurance

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – September 17, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED HealthEquity Health Care Managed Health Care DELETED WellCare



Health Plans Health Care Managed Health Care

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 17, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Laredo



Petroleum Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &



Production DELETED HealthEquity Health Care Managed Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

