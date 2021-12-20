WellCare of North Carolina Announces "Count on Me" COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays near, along with the first detection of the omicron variant in North Carolina, WellCare of North Carolina is launching a COVID-19 vaccine member incentive program to encourage its Medicaid members to get vaccinated. WellCare Medicaid members ages 5 and older who get fully vaccinated between Sept. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are eligible to receive the incentive – a $50 Walmart gift card.

"As we enter the holiday season and continue to see increasing COVID-19 transmission rates, it's critical that all North Carolinians get vaccinated," said Dr. Matt Oettinger, Vice President of Population of Health for WellCare of North Carolina. WellCare's member incentive program will help increase rates of vaccination among our members, decrease COVID-19 infections in our communities, and help everyone in our state have a healthy holiday season and New Year.

WellCare is also outreaching to its members in care management to help increase access to vaccines. Medicaid Members with multiple chronic conditions often require care managers who can assist them with appointment scheduling, medication adherence, home safety assessments, and other supports, as needed. Care managers are also actively working to ensure members have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and other needed supports.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program is being communicated in both English and Spanish through the "Count on Me" campaign. To learn more, visit www.WellCareNC.com/CountOnMe.

