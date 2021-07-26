WellCare to Offer In-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations and $100 Gift Cards to Medicaid Members Who Get Vaccinated

HAZARD, Ky., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky's COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are increasing after weeks of steady decline, in large part among unvaccinated Kentuckians in rural areas, according to state data. In response, WellCare of Kentucky is working to help close that gap by offering voluntary, in-home COVID-19 vaccines and $100 gift cards to incentivize its Medicaid members 12 years and older to get vaccinated. The campaign supports Governor Andy Beshear's goal to help more Kentuckians get vaccinated.

In Kentucky, just 44% of residents have been fully vaccinated, and in many rural counties, rates are as low as 24% -- far below the national rate of 47.6%.

As a result, WellCare of Kentucky is conducting a vaccine outreach campaign to its Medicaid members across the commonwealth. The health plan is contacting members in rural counties with the lowest vaccination rates and offering to bring the vaccine to them. Only members who opt in and agree to participate will be able to schedule an in-home vaccination with a WellCare representative. To further incentivize participation, WellCare is also offering $100 gift cards to its Medicaid members who get vaccinated in July and August.

"We're here to help those who want to be protected from COVID-19. We've gone community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and now we're going door-to-door," said Dr. Sandra Guerra, WellCare's Chief Medical Officer in Kentucky. "Meeting our members where they are to ensure they have the care and services they need to get and stay healthy is critical to our mission and an integral part of our efforts to make vaccines available to anyone who wants one."

The importance of being able to answer questions and concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine cannot be overstated. Having trained medical professionals available during each in-home visit can help members address vaccine hesitancy and overcome myths versus facts when it comes to the vaccine. That's why WellCare wants to provide an opportunity to address concerns people have about the COVID-19 vaccination in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

"The questions we've asked since the start of the pandemic is how do we get out into the community, how do we address the concerns our members have?" said Guerra. "At WellCare, we have offered our members vaccine scheduling, free transportation, and hosted numerous vaccine events in underserved areas. Now, if our members consent, we want to meet members at their doorstep in an effort to support Governor Beshear's goal to help more Kentuckians get vaccinated."

