WellCare to Pilot National At-Home COVID-19 Testing Program for Medicare Advantage Members

ST. LOUIS and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today it will pilot an at-home COVID-19 testing and flu prevention program that will enable eligible Medicare Advantage members to test for COVID-19 infection from the convenience of their own homes. Members are encouraged to use this test if they are symptomatic or have had known exposure to the virus.

"As vaccines begin to be administered across the country, appropriate testing and preventive measures continue to play a critical role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Polen, Centene's Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Medicare Solutions. "Through this program, we want to help prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19, while helping our members stay safe and healthy at home."

All test collection kits are being offered as a one-time benefit to select, eligible WellCare Medicare Advantage members. Each kit includes a COVID-19 PCR test, 20 disposable face masks, hand sanitizer, and an oral digital thermometer to help prevent the spread of and exposure to the flu and COVID-19.

For those who are not eligible to receive a test collection kit, or need additional tests later on, COVID-19 testing is still available to all WellCare Medicare Advantage members through standard in-person channels. The company is covering all medically necessary COVID-19 diagnostic testing and/or medical screening services, and the associated physician's visit will be covered when ordered, referred, and/or performed in the following in-network locations: physician's/practitioner's office, independent laboratory/diagnostic facility, urgent care facility, or emergency department facility.

If you are a WellCare Medicare member and have questions regarding test collection kits, please call WellCare's customer service number, which is located on the back of your member ID card. WellCare is committed to ensuring continuity of care and services for members and local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit www.WellCareCares.com.

About WellCare

WellCare provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc., is an HMO, PPO, PFFS plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Please contact your plan for details.

ATTENTION: If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711).



ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711).



注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711)。

SOURCE WellCare