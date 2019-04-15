WellDyneRx Names PBM Industry Leader Jeff Park Chairman and CEO

LAKELAND, Fla., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellDyneRx Lead Director, Eric Elliott, is pleased to announce that Jeff Park, an experienced, dynamic PBM industry executive, has been named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr. Park is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Catamaran, now known as OptumRx. He helped build and grow Catamaran from $55 million in revenues to a Fortune 500 public company with over $21 billion in revenues before it was acquired by United Health Group in 2015.

"We are excited to have Jeff join WellDyneRx President, Zach Johnson, and the rest of our leadership team. Jeff's strategic vision and operating expertise support our growth plans," added Mr. Elliott. "Our extensive search for the right executive produced a great result. Now, with a strong team in place, we expect our value proposition in the constantly changing PBM sector to resonate even more clearly, and growth will accelerate."

The WellDyneRx leadership team is committed to delivering complete transparency and guaranteed lowest net cost solutions. WellDyneRx's clients gain absolute insight into pharmacy claims data, robust reporting, and true costs.

Mr. Park said he is eager to work with the rest of the leadership team to transform WellDyneRx into the leading middle market PBM. "With the changes in the marketplace, including disruption from large scale mergers, our goal is to continue delivering cost effective innovative solutions and best-in-class service to lower pharmacy costs, improve health outcomes, and provide an excellent experience for our customers," he noted. "The PBM paradigm is shifting and WellDyneRx is leading the change."

About WellDyneRx

WellDyneRx (www.WellDyneRx.com) is an independent Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) committed to delivering transparent, lowest net cost solutions through integrated data and technology. WellDyneRx members have access to more than 66,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S.; mail order prescription services with the capacity to fulfill more than 15 million prescriptions per year; a wholly-owned award winning specialty pharmacy (www.USSpecialtyCare.com) to focus on specialized drugs; and highly targeted pharmacy programs for Diabetes, Hepatitis C and Opioids to balance optimal clinical outcomes with minimized plan costs.

