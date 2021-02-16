Wellen Park's new Playmore District features a range of neighborhood and home options

Several national and local homebuilders are developing neighborhoods with residential offerings for every budget and lifestyle choice in the Playmore District. Options range from condominiums and smaller villa homes to larger single-family residences with plenty of space for kids, grandchildren or visitors.

In the Playmore District, Florida-based Neal Communities currently offers both paired villa and single-family homes at Boca Royale, priced from the low $300s. Amenities at the 1,000-acre gated neighborhood set amid lakes and nature preserves include a fitness center, resort-style pool, 18-hole par-72 golf course, four pickleball courts and six "Hydro-Grid" clay tennis courts.

Two new neighborhoods in the Playmore District from Neal Communities are on the way. Expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, Avelina will offer 96 British West Indies- and coastal-style single-family homes with five floorplan options, ranging in size from 2,327 to 2,762 square feet. The gated, maintenance-assisted neighborhood will also include a small passive park. More information about Avelina is available by calling 941-229-6830.

Neal Communities' Wysteria neighborhood is also expected to open in late 2021. The gated, maintenance-assisted neighborhood will feature paired villas and quaint single-family homes, ranging from 1,434 to 1,859 square feet and offering amenities that include a pool and spa, two pickleball courts and a small passive park.

At Solstice at Wellen Park, national luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers will offer 270 attached villas and one- and two-story, single-family homes in its introductory neighborhood for the community. Solstice at Wellen Park construction is set to begin this spring and sales will start in the fall. More information about Solstice is available by calling 855-600-8655.

With just 42 homesites, the intimate Gran Place neighborhood from Southwest Florida homebuilder Sam Rodgers Homes is planned for a late 2021 grand opening. The 63-acre gated community, of which 21 acres will be developed, will feature single-family semi-custom homes, offering three to four bedrooms and three-car garages. Home prices will range from $500,000 to $1 million with low HOA fees that include a maintenance free lifestyle. Many lots will overlook scenic lakes or lush preserve areas. Learn more at www.samrodgershomes.com/granplace.

Expected to begin sales towards the end of 2021, Wellen Park Golf & Country Club by national homebuilder Lennar will offer approximately 1,300 homes across a variety of different condo and single-family home options, priced from $200s. Residents will enjoy resort-style living, complete with bundled golf. For VIP email updates, visit www.WellenParkGolfVIP.com.

Planned for a late 2021 opening, Sunstone by Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, will offer coach homes, attached villas and single-family homes.

Residents in the Playmore District will enjoy easy access to Wellen Park's extensive trail network, which offers robust outdoor recreation options and ample opportunity to exercise and connect with other residents. The Playmore District is also home to the Atlanta Braves' spring training stadium, which hosts concerts, movie nights, a farmer's market and other public events throughout the year when there are no baseball games on the schedule.

Many homes within the conveniently situated Playmore District will be located within walking or biking distance of Downtown Wellen. Currently under construction, Downtown Wellen will feature a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining and entertainment options and other amenities. The mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces.

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, Phase One of Downtown Wellen will include retail shops; waterfront dining and other restaurants; a town hall; a kids' playground and splash pad; a food truck area; an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks for enjoying the 80-acre active lake; and a three-mile health and wellness trail surrounding the lake.

Wellen Park was named the No. 4 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for 2020 by prominent real estate consulting firms John Burns and RCLCO. The community currently has approximately 8,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Holistic and practical, Wellen Park's wellness focus is designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

SOURCE Wellen Park