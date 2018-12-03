Wellesley Information Services (WIS) Announces Talent Acquisition Event on Jan. 3, 2019

DEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (WIS), a leading market research and intelligence firm specializing in enterprise software technologies, including the largest independent membership site of global SAP users, SAPinsider (www.SAPinsiderOnline.com), announced today that it is looking to hire top talent for its research, sales, and finance roles.

The company is hosting an invitation-only talent acquisition event for prospective candidates on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 2-5 PM US, EST at its global headquarters located at 20 Carematrix Drive in Dedham, MA 02026. Attendees will receive key insights to WIS from President and CEO, Jamie Bedard, participate in speed networking, and come together again for a wrap-up session. Light refreshments will also be served.

"Our mission is to create the largest active, and most highly-regarded business and technology membership community in the world for business and technology professionals. We are looking for top talent to help us accomplish that mission, with an immediate focus on A-players in research, sales, and finance," said Mr. Bedard.

"WIS's global SAPinsider community is 300,000 members strong and it is growing. We have exceptional career opportunities for research directors and analysts on the intelligent enterprise, human capital management, the secure enterprise, supply chain management, the customer journey, and more. We also have exceptional career opportunities for driven sales professionals with proven track-records who want to take the next step forward in their careers, and for finance professionals, specifically a controller and staff accountants," Bedard continued.

Prospective candidates interested in learning more about WIS and attending the talent acquisition event are encouraged to reach out to Tammy Olsen, WIS's Talent Acquisition Specialist, at Tammy.Olsen@wispubs.com for a detailed agenda.

About WIS:

Wellesley Information Services has a 20-year history of delivering top-quality content that helps individuals and teams strengthen their skills and make the right decisions for their organizations. WIS specializes in SAP users and SAP solutions serving a global audience, offering a diverse set of resources including live SAPinsider events, focused research, lead generation, marketing intelligence, user memberships, display advertising, publications, webinars, and a full portfolio of digital marketing services.

WIS is owned by JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation. SAP is a registered trademark of SAP SE in Germany and several other countries. Wellesley Information Services is not affiliated with SAP SE or any of the SAP SE group of companies.

About JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation:

JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation, led by industry veteran Jamie Bedard, recently acquired 100% of WIS with a significant investment earmarked to spur long-term growth and innovation. JAZ'D! is a strategic investment and operating company with significant funding from a portfolio of leading technology and investor industry veteran members. JAZ'D! acquires leading companies focused on the technology user community, research, content, and digital marketing services spaces. JAZ'D! takes an ownership position in select companies with the goal of operationally integrating and innovating the companies into a comprehensive marketing and membership platform addressing the go-to-market needs of global technology organizations.

Media Contact:

Sean Edwards

Executive Vice President, Marketing

WIS

1-781-751-8604

206986@email4pr.com

SOURCE Wellesley Information Services

