Wellforce taps David E. Storto as EVP, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellforce today announced it has hired David E. Storto as the organization's Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. In this role, Storto will lead innovative strategies to enhance the consumer and employee experience across the health system. Wellforce includes Tufts Medical Center, Circle Health, MelroseWakefield Healthcare and Home Health Foundation.

"David's innovative leadership orientation and progressive health care experience are among the many reasons why we are so confident in his ability to advance Wellforce's vision to provide the most seamlessly coordinated health care experience for consumers and care teams," said Michael Dandorph, President and CEO of Wellforce. "As Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, David will oversee growth and innovative partnerships across all aspects of the organization. His breadth of experience and strong leadership abilities will enhance our ability to create a better health care future for Massachusetts, based on quality, affordability and convenience."

Storto joins Wellforce from his position as president of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Network (SRN). David oversaw a transformational expansion at Spaulding, including the development of a new hospital that opened just 12 days after the tragic Boston Marathon bombings. Prior to his tenure at Spaulding, he led planning, strategy and operational performance for MGB's non-acute and post-acute care services, including long-term care, skilled nursing, home care and broad ambulatory network. Storto is a member of the American Hospital Association's Post-Acute Care Strategy Steering Committee, as well as Vice Chair of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) board.

"Wellforce's strong vision of what health care should be, including robust community health care services and a focus on the consumer experience, inspired me to join this extremely talented and enthusiastic team to help transform the industry for the better," said Storto. "My experience and background will help me add value to the thoughtful Wellforce team and exciting plan for the future."

Storto is the latest in an impressive list of new hires for Wellforce. The system recently announced the addition of Joanne Marqusee, the former president of Cooley Dickinson Health Care a Massachusetts General Hospital Affiliate, as Chief Integration Officer, and Keith Thomasset as SVP for Pharmacy Services. Rosa Colon-Kolacko joined Wellforce as Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, and last fall, the system brought on an internationally-respected digital health leader in Dr. Shafiq Rab as Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer.

Wellforce is an integrated health care delivery system comprised of four community hospital campuses, an academic medical center, a children's hospital, home care services and more than 2,000 physicians and 13,000 employees across Eastern Massachusetts.

About Wellforce

Wellforce is the health system formed by Tufts Medical Center and Circle Health in 2014. Today, it also includes MelroseWakefield Healthcare (formerly Hallmark Health) and Home Health Foundation. Wellforce provides hospitals and physicians with a better option for collaboration and focuses on creating an unmatched experience for consumers and caregivers. Our system brings together the strengths of academic medicine and community care in a model that respects both equally. Wellforce includes more than 2,000 physicians and 13,000 employees, four community hospital campuses, one academic medical center, a children's hospital, home health and hospice services, and more than $2 billion in revenue.

SOURCE Wellforce