Wellington's Innovative ECR2 Motor Hits The One Million Mark

The ECR2, a refrigeration fan motor, was launched to market at the end of 2016 as a quieter, more energy-efficient air flow solution. Since then, the ECR2 has been adopted by beverage cooler manufacturers, food and beverage brands, supermarket chains and medical refrigeration manufacturers globally looking for a smart, efficient and reliable motor to power their refrigeration fleet.

Wellington CEO, Greg Allen commented "This an amazing achievement, in just two years ECR2 has become our biggest selling product. Thanks to our talented Wellington team and our partner East West Manufacturing, all of whom, from design to distribution, made this product a success. This milestone reminds us how innovation and technology, focused on our customers, underpins our continued success."

In its 2018 Half Year Results, Wellington reported that the company's revenue growth was being driven by IoT and ECR2 motor product sales. This achievement demonstrates that the company's new product strategy is working well and helping customers across many new markets.

Tony Nowell, Wellington's Chairman commented, "Thank you to our customers and shareholders who have continued to support us and helped back ECR2. New products are the fuel to our continued growth and performance improvement. Historically Wellington was reliant on the bottle cooler EC motor market, but its strategic shift to also focus on new markets like supermarket display and food service is now being realised with products like the ECR2."

The ECR2 motor has been designed to offer a more sustainable refrigeration air flow solution and is capable of handling a wide range of commercial refrigeration applications. Its impressive range of advantages and features include:

4.5dBA quieter than other motors on the market, without compromising efficiency;

Multi-voltage capability, meaning customers can use one product in any country;

IP67 environmental protection, meaning it is tested waterproof to one metre, essential in wet refrigeration applications;

Over-temperature capability which allows airflow to continue in the most extreme environmental conditions;

High Power Factor (up to 0.95), essential for larger supermarkets to ensure the lowest possible power consumption and thus utility bills;

ATEX compliant, so suitable for use with flammable refrigerants such as hydrocarbon; and

Can be supplied using materials compatible with US and European food contact regulations, giving increased flexibility in food service applications.

For more information on ECR2 motors please visit:

https://www.wdtl.com/refrigeration-motors

https://www.wdtl.com/img/marketing_collateral_public/WT8577_i1%20ECR2_flyer.pdf

About Wellington Drive Technologies

Wellington is a leading global provider of IoT solutions, cloud-based fleet management platforms, energy-efficient electronic motors and connected refrigeration control solutions for the retail food and beverage markets. Through its iProximity brand in Australia it provides proximity-based marketing for Smart Cities. Wellington's Connect IoT products, iProximity digital marketing solutions, and ECR motors serve some of the world's leading food and beverage brands as well as refrigerator manufacturers with advanced products and solutions that improve product sales, decrease operating costs and reduce energy consumption. Wellington is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and is listed on the New Zealand stock exchange under the ticker symbol NZ:WDT

For further information visit www.wdtl.com

