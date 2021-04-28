Wellness 4 Humanity Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness 4 Humanity , a social enterprise whose mission is to provide easier access to fast, highly accurate COVID-19 testing, announced today the cities and dates for its Spread Love Not Covid event series, which will feature singer-songwriter and actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik. The four-city tour will kick off in Atlanta on May 22 with a special greeting from Gibson, who will join the event virtually, followed by a day of live music from local musicians, group fitness classes featuring Atlanta-area fitness studios and instructors, local artists, organic food and beverages, a unique biohacking experience, and more.

Each stop on Wellness 4 Humanity's Spread Love Not Covid tour will benefit a local charity and interested attendees can enter for the chance to win a ticket by making a donation at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/unfiltered-events-29103819563. Each event will also be livestreamed and virtual attendees can register for a guaranteed ticket via https://www.eventbrite.com/o/unfiltered-events-29103819563. (Wellness 4 Humanity suggests a donation of $25 or more for both the in-person and virtual experiences.) For the first stop in Atlanta, which will take place at Believe Music Hall , Wellness 4 Humanity has teamed up with Atlanta Community Food Bank , a member of Feeding America, the nation's leading domestic hunger-relief charity.

"Our Spread Love Not Covid tour will be filled with innovators and disruptors from the local music, art, and health and wellness scene. These are local businesses and changemakers that are eager to reengage with their community — and vice versa — and we are proud to provide a safe space for everyone to once again gather in a meaningful way, while also raising money for local charitable organizations," said Pavel Stuchlik , a professional DJ, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Wellness 4 Humanity, who will lead a sacred experience during the event. "After years of touring as a conscious DJ, producer, keynote speaker, retreat facilitator, and business consultant, I'm excited to pioneer this interactive day of learning, health, healing, and community."

The Atlanta event will feature seven unique experiences:

Main Stage – This will be home to the event's core entertainment, featuring various musicians, singers, speakers, and teachers, as well as signature classes like "50 Shades of Yoga" and a yoga fitness dance party.

– This will be home to the event's core entertainment, featuring various musicians, singers, speakers, and teachers, as well as signature classes like "50 Shades of Yoga" and a yoga fitness dance party. Group Class – Classes will include yoga, fitness, meditation, breathwork, and more offered by The Fit Atlanta , StretchLab , Row House , F45 , Orangetheory Fitness , CorePower Yoga , and FREQUENCY , among others.

– Classes will include yoga, fitness, meditation, breathwork, and more offered by , , , , , , and , among others. Biohacking Lab – Learn about biohacking techniques, also known as body hacking, to improve your body's functionality — such as PEMF, red light therapy, cryotherapy, nootropics, NanoVi ® , and more, taught by Pulse Centers and Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy , among others.

– Learn about biohacking techniques, also known as body hacking, to improve your body's functionality — such as PEMF, red light therapy, cryotherapy, nootropics, NanoVi , and more, taught by and , among others. BE Mystical Corner – Take your physical and spiritual healing to the next level with tarot readers, shamans, alternative medicine, massage therapy, stretching, and chiropractors.

– Take your physical and spiritual healing to the next level with tarot readers, shamans, alternative medicine, massage therapy, stretching, and chiropractors. Vendor's Market – A farmer's market-style shopping experience with modern goods from national and local vendors.

– A farmer's market-style shopping experience with modern goods from national and local vendors. Food & Beverage – Culinary artists and mixologists will lead an experience meant to teach attendees how to create healthy meals and beverages at home.

– Culinary artists and mixologists will lead an experience meant to teach attendees how to create healthy meals and beverages at home. Spread Love Art & Intention Wall – An interactive, modern prayer wall featuring live artists and contributions from attendees.

In order to allow attendees of the in-person event to gather with confidence, each attendee will be tested for an active COVID-19 infection using a rapid antigen test, which provides results in just 15 minutes with 97.4% accuracy and 100% specificity.

Future Spread Love Not Covid tour stops will include Austin (June 5), Miami (June 12), and Las Vegas (June 19). Future locations and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. For more details about the Spread Love Not Covid tour, please visit www.slnctour.com .

For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity, please visit www.w4humanity.com .

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity was created by a group of science- and medical-focused social entrepreneurs who saw a huge opportunity to use their knowledge and resources to do their part to help protect communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellness 4 Humanity is supported by a medical advisory board led by National Medical Director Dr. Vian Nguyen, a board-certified physician.

Wellness 4 Humanity is proud to partner with corporations such as Marriott, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Zappos, CVS Pharmacy, and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as major entertainment studios and recording artists, private companies, professional sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks, and more, to conduct testing for their employees and clients.

In addition to COVID-19 at-home testing kits available for purchase online, Wellness 4 Humanity has several in-person testing sites in New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Honolulu, and San Jose, California, with future locations slated to open in Washington, D.C., Miami, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Wellness 4 Humanity also partnered with Swyft, Inc., to dispense at-home test kits via automated, contactless vending machines that will be located across the U.S. in airports, subway stations, hotels, music and entertainment venues, university and college campuses, grocery stores, shopping malls, and more.

For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity and its locations, visit www.w4humanity.com .

