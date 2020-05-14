Wellness Brand Liquid I.V. Launches An Exclusive "Yummy" Hydration Multiplier Flavor, Inspired By The Platinum Selling Hit Song

Justin Bieber, alongside his wife Hailey, are among the select cultural revolutionaries who have invested in the forward-thinking hydration brand; Scooter Braun, Kendall Jenner, Kygo, Steve Aoki, and Kevin Hart also share the investor title. In addition to the newest "Yummy" flavor, Liquid I.V. 's core product line includes Hydration Multiplier, Sleep Multiplier and Energy Multiplier. All three products are designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream by utilizing the science of Cellular Transport Technology®.

Liquid I.V.'s Yummy launch comes on the heels of the brand's wildly successful partnership with internationally renowned DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, who launched his own exclusive Strawberry Cake Flavor earlier this year to sold-out acclaim. Liquid I.V. will continue their series of celebrity partnerships, which will be released throughout the year with other well-known and like-minded industry names.

"Liquid I.V. continues to shape the wellness industry," Scooter Braun shared. "They are bringing a mainstream lifestyle marketing approach to an emerging and rapidly growing wellness industry, making it cool to be healthy. Brandin and I work well together because we always think big. I love being a part of something that impacts the world so positively on a large scale."

Liquid I.V. CEO and Founder, Brandin Cohen, said, "The whole idea behind last year's 'CTW Round' (Liquid I.V.'s celebrity fundraising round) was to build a team of cultural leaders who wanted to make a global impact. We're just beginning to see that vision come to life. We set out to capture the essence of 'Yummy' in a Hydration Multiplier flavor and hope everyone will love it as much as we do. I am proud to have all these amazing partners a part of the dream team to Change The World."

For every purchase of Liquid I.V., the brand donates a serving to someone in need around the globe. Hydration Multiplier can provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water; it also contains 3x the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks and 5 essential vitamins. Liquid I.V. adheres to the World Health Organization's guidelines for Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). This makes it not only a vital tool for the 75% of Americans that are chronically dehydrated, but also an in-demand essential in developing countries and disaster zones, where clean water is scarce.

The company has also donated over 2.3 million sticks to healthcare professionals who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 in over 2,300 hospitals nationwide. As a whole, Liquid I.V. has donated over 5 million servings to people in need around the world since the company's inception.

About Liquid I.V.: Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 5M servings to people in need around the globe. Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 30,000 doors across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods Market, Target, Amazon, GNC, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, Hudson News, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com .

SOURCE Liquid I.V.

