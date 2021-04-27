Wellness Brand Loftie Releases New Book: The Mysteries of Sleep

A grab bag of knowledge about the third of your life you spend with your head on a pillow, The Mysteries of Sleep is filled with magical artwork, memorable explanations, as well as pointers about how to help you get the most out of your bedtime hours – something we are all in need of as we get back to navigating a post-lockdown life, with plans that don't necessarily always involve pajamas.

Loftie is best known for its alarm clock designed to help keep smartphones out of the bedroom. A smart device that doesn't rely on a smartphone, Loftie is built with features that help you relax before sleep and wake up refreshed. Throughout the research and design process, the Loftie team learned so much about sleep that they created a book to share just how much we're missing out on when we don't get at least seven hours' worth.

The Mysteries of Sleep takes readers on a lighthearted and visually stunning tour of the science, history, legends, and mysteries of slumber. The book also explores the science behind sleep and how the lack of it affects our mental and physical well-being. According to author Ben Swire, "Sticking to your regular bedtime and waketime every day – even weekends – can have huge benefits for your sleep and hence all the things that sleep benefits (creativity, well-being, memory, temper, mood, health, life expectancy, and more)."

"Sleep is this magical elixir that most of us aren't getting enough of. A lack of quality sleep can affect every part of your life and you may not even realize the connections," says Matt Hassett, CEO and Founder of Loftie. "We've got dozens of tips that will help you get set for a great night's slumber."

The Mysteries of Sleep is now available at www.byloftie.com for $39.

