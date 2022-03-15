Wellness Tourism Market size to Grow by USD 315.47 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The increase in mental illness is driving the growth of the wellness tourism market. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. They can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer if not addressed in their early stages. However, awareness about preventing these illnesses and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is rising among the young generation. Companies are also adopting wellness programs to reduce work-related stress among employees. Governments and other organizations are making efforts to create awareness about the identification and treatment of these illnesses.

The perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market will challenge the wellness tourism market during the forecast period. Wellness facilities are perceived to be expensive and offered only by luxury hotels. Due to rapid urbanization and a large health-conscious population, there is an increase in competition within the industry. Programs without amenities are also affecting the wellness tourism market.

Market Segmentation

The wellness tourism market report is segmented by type into domestic and international. The domestic segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This is because consumers prefer affordable facilities in close proximity rather than long-distance retreats in a different country.

By application, the market has been segmented into physical, psychological, and spiritual. The physical segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Physical health is essential for the body and helps to perform everyday activities. Examples of physical wellness activities include spa treatments, body relaxation, hiking, trekking, aerobics, skiing, biking, natural, anti-aging facials, and other beauty-enhancing services.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned



Aspira Spa



Clinique La Prairie



Gaia Retreat & Spa



Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.



HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA



Kempinski Hotels SA



Lanserhof GmbH



Marriott International Inc.



ME SPE Franchising LLC



Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2019-2024 USD 315.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Psychological - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

