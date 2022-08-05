Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The increase in mental illness has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market might hamper the market growth.

Wellness Tourism Market Segmentation

The wellness tourism market share growth by the physical segment will be significant during the forecast period. At present, urbanization and the domination of technology over many physical activities have led to a sedentary lifestyle. It has been noted that the lack of exercise or physical activity, poor nutrition, and other harmful habits are the major causes of chronic diseases. Buy Sample Report.

Application

Physical



Psychological



Spiritual

Type

Domestic



International

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Wellness Tourism Market Geographic Segmentation

North America will account for 32% of market growth. North America's largest market for wellness travel is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Spa services, anti-aging remedies, and the prevalence of a sizable population who is fitness aware will all contribute to the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America over the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 327.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Osthoff Resort, PRAVASSA, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Psychological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Psychological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Spiritual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Spiritual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Accor SA

Exhibit 107: Accor SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Accor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Accor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Accor SA - Segment focus

11.4 Cal A Vie Health Spa

Exhibit 111: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Cal A Vie Health Spa - Key offerings

11.5 Canyon Ranch

Exhibit 114: Canyon Ranch - Overview



Exhibit 115: Canyon Ranch - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Canyon Ranch - Key offerings

11.6 Clinique La Prairie

Exhibit 117: Clinique La Prairie - Overview



Exhibit 118: Clinique La Prairie - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Clinique La Prairie - Key offerings

11.7 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Gaia Retreat and Spa

Exhibit 123: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Gaia Retreat and Spa - Key offerings

11.9 Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Exhibit 126: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa - Key offerings

11.10 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

Exhibit 129: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Overview



Exhibit 130: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA - Key offerings

11.11 Jade Mountain

Exhibit 132: Jade Mountain - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 133: Jade Mountain - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 134: Jade Mountain - Key offerings

11.12 Osthoff Resort

Exhibit 135: Osthoff Resort - Overview



Exhibit 136: Osthoff Resort - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Osthoff Resort - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

