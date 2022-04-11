Wellness Tourism Market to observe USD 315.47 Bn growth | North America to occupy 33% global market share | Technavio

The global wellness tourism market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Technavio identifies Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. as dominant players in the market.

Although the growth in personal wellness awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the perception of wellness tourism as luxury travel will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Segmentation

Wellness Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic



International

Application

Physical



Psychological



Spiritual

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By type, the market observed maximum growth in the domestic wellness tourism segment in 2021. The increasing availability of various spa and beauty enhancement treatments within domestic regions is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by application, the physical segment will generate maximum opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

By geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for wellness tourism during the forecast period. The availability of spa treatments, anti-aging treatments, and the prevalence of a large fitness-conscious population are driving the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wellness tourism market report covers the following areas:

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wellness tourism market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wellness tourism market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wellness tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wellness tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wellness tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wellness tourism market vendors

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2019-2024 USD 315.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

