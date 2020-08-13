WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until August 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 2, 2018 and March 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of California and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Wells Fargo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 14, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Wells Fargo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 10, 2020, it was revealed that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee had requested a U.S. Department of Justice investigation the Company's former CEO for providing false statements in public testimony relating to its compliance with Consent Orders entered into with the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and its progress in developing and implementing effective and meaningful reforms.

On this news, the price of Wells Fargo's shares plummeted more than 20% over two trading days, from $34.63 per share to $27.20 per share.

The first-filed case is Perry v. Wells Fargo & Company, et al, No. 20-cv-0 4494.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163



SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

https://www.ksfcounsel.com

