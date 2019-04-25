Wells Fargo To Host Summit For Successful Women Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization is pleased to announce that Wells Fargo, the exclusive sponsor of WPO's Platinum Program – a program consisting of over one hundred entrepreneurs who generate average annual gross revenues of $40 million and above – will sponsor the third annual Platinum Summit. The daylong event will be held on April 30, the day before the start of the WPO Annual Conference, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Wells Fargo.

The Wells Fargo partnership with WPO's Platinum Program focuses on stimulating business opportunities to drive successful, second-stage businesses to the next level of profitability. WPO has seven Platinum Groups, six in North America and one in South Africa.

The Summit will offer a highly-interactive experience, using case studies and a group simulation experience led by Harvard Business School Professor Dr. David Ager. Participants will also meet one-on-one with supplier diversity representatives in matchmaker sessions. These are designed to acquaint Platinum Group members with procurement professionals, to increase access to future contracting opportunities.

The keynote speaker at the Platinum Summit will be Sarah House, Director and Senior Economist with Wells Fargo Securities, who covers the U.S. macro economy, including the labor market, inflation trends, and business investment.

"Wells Fargo recognizes the significant and growing power of women-owned businesses and their profound impact on the nation's economy. We want to provide the resources and support that these fast growth businesses need in order to thrive," said Regina O. Heyward, senior vice president and head of Supplier Diversity for Wells Fargo.

"Wells Fargo has a deep history of supporting women-owned businesses and providing women access to capital and financial services. The company recognizes the power, drive and potential of women entrepreneurs and is committed to helping them achieve continued success," said Dr. Marsha Firestone, President & Founder, Women Presidents' Organization.

About Wells Fargo:

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting successful women who own multi-million-dollar companies. Members in chapters across six continents participate in confidential monthly meetings to share business expertise and experience, based on a peer learning methodology designed to accelerate the growth of their businesses to the next level of prosperity. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator. Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based. For more information please visit our website www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

Contact: Dana C. Obrist Dana.c.obrist@wellsfargo.com 980.307.9583 Susan Johnson sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com 212-688-4114 Office 917-601-5778 Mobile

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

Related Links

https://www.womenpresidentsorg.com

