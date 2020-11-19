WellSpark Health Announces Collaboration with Silver Fern Healthcare

"WellSpark's skilled nurses and health advisors proactively engage with employees to ensure that they have the knowledge, tools and resources necessary to achieve their health goals," said Roberta Wachtelhausen, President of WellSpark. "Silver Fern provides our experienced clinicians with a comprehensive toolset that is intuitive to use and unique in its ability to uncover the social, environmental and behavioral factors that directly impact a person's ability to prevent or manage a serious health condition effectively. Each employee's health needs and conditions are as unique as they are, and WellSpark's collaboration with Silver Fern will enable us to further tailor our programs to everyone's specific set of circumstances and to offer care plans designed to increase engagement and the adoption of healthy behaviors at home, in the community and at work."

Silver Fern's comprehensive diagnostic platform contains more than 500 patient questions in 53 clinically-validated assessment modules across four disease programs: Prediabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Heart Failure, and Healthy Lifestyle & Disease Prevention. The modules are deployed using the intuitive expertise of WellSpark's trained clinicians and health advisors with the goal of unlocking each participant's particular challenges, treatment preferences, and personal goals. The platform also provides the WellSpark team with research-based, suggested actions for care that are aligned to the patient's individual assessment results. The powerful combination of clinical experience from the WellSpark team and Silver Fern's proven diagnostic platform, will help employers mitigate future health care costs, increase employee engagement and satisfaction, and decrease absenteeism.



"We are excited to team up with WellSpark in its quest to help employers improve the health of their employees," said Colleen A. McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Fern. "We know that individual behaviors and social and environmental factors are responsible for more than half of a person's health outcomes. Working together, Silver Fern and WellSpark are able to offer major enhancements to traditional employee benefit offerings. Silver Fern's proprietary clinical assessment tools arose out of robust, NIH-funded, clinical research. Our dashboard enables chronic care management teams to facilitate behavior change that improves health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs, and I am confident that our toolset is the perfect complement to WellSpark's innovative employee benefit solutions."



About WellSpark

WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of health motivating employees to engagement and enduring change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies. For more information, visit wellsparkhealth.com.



About Silver Fern Healthcare

Driven by a mission to transform care for people with chronic diseases, Silver Fern Healthcare is an early-stage SaaS company based in Connecticut. Silver Fern's proprietary tools are derived from 30 years of behavior medicine and published research. Silver Fern's Behavior Diagnostic Platform enables healthcare teams to unlock the mysteries driving personal change by asking the questions proven to engage patients; identifying patient-specific barriers and preferences; and empowering patients to make the personal changes necessary to achieve remission or better health. Silver Fern works with a variety of healthcare stakeholders, providing healthcare professionals with the tools and insights to improve the care—and the lives—of patients with chronic disease. For more information, visit silverfernhealthcare.com.

