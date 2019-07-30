WellStart Health Joins Blue Shield of California's New Digital and Community-Health Network --- Largest in the Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellStart Health has been selected to be part of Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution, its new digital and community-health based lifestyle medicine network, which delivers clinically proven health-management and wellness resources to help people holistically manage their health to prevent, treat and even reverse disease.

Wellvolution's whole-health platform, created in collaboration with Solera Health has nearly 70 digital health programs and more than 30,000 brick-and-mortar services. The network is the largest in the industry, and available at no cost to members enrolled in Blue Shield's fully insured employer-sponsored plans or its Individual and Family plans.

WellStart Health's intervention leverages evidence-based lifestyle medicine, behavioral science and technology to address the root causes of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Its intensive digital lifestyle change program is led by a highly qualified care team of dietitians and health coaches. The goal of the coach-led, peer-supported program is to help participants with chronic conditions, or those at high risk, to mitigate and sometimes even reverse their illnesses by providing them with the knowledge and practical skills to take control of their own health.

"Most common chronic diseases are caused by lifestyle, but the good news is, they can be improved and often even reversed by changing one's lifestyle," said Olivia Kelly, co-founder and CEO of WellStart Health. "We are excited to collaborate with like-minded, mission-driven, organizations like Blue Shield and Solera to expand our reach, helping more people prevent and reverse chronic diseases and make lasting lifestyle change."

"We are thrilled to have WellStart as part of this revolutionary platform designed to drive sustained engagement and outcomes by matching members to the program that best meets their needs," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO, Solera Health.

The clinically validated digital apps in Wellvolution's network have gone through a rigorous vetting process conducted by Blue Shield and Solera that also includes proven results and high consumer ratings.

About WellStart Health

WellStart Health is a digital health platform and care team for chronic disease mitigation and reversal. Our mission is to put chronic disease out of business by leveraging evidence-based lifestyle medicine and technology to address the root causes of chronic disease. Our intensive lifestyle change program is led by highly qualified dietitians and health coaches. The goal of the program is to support participants with chronic conditions, or those at high risk, to slow down and reverse their illnesses by empowering them with the knowledge and practical skills to take control of their own health. For more information about WellStart Health, please visit our website at www.WellStartHealth.com . Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram or Facebook .

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com .

Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program provider based on an individual's unique health goals, needs and preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com.

