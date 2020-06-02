wellthy: jewelry company donates 100% of profits to COVID-19 relief charities & gifts jewelry to NYC frontline healthcare workers

"My vision for this jewelry line was to design something beautiful that is aligned with our values. Instead of putting our launch on pause due to the pandemic, we are excited to move forward with purpose and forgo profits," explained Mia Caine, New Yorker and wellthy founder.

With each purchase, the buyer is empowered to choose from four nationally-recognized COVID-19 relief organizations to donate profits from their purchase. These charities are serving the most vulnerable groups in the hardest hit communities: front line medical professionals dealing with shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), patients in need of critical care, families facing unemployment and homelessness, and isolated seniors.

In addition to the donation of profits, wellthy gives the buyer an option to gift the purchased jewelry to a NYC frontline healthcare worker instead of keeping it.

For more information, visit wellthy 's website shopwellthy.co

SOURCE Wellthy

Related Links

http://www.shopwellthy.co

