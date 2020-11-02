Welltok Adds Five New Partners to Connect Ecosystem

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand for digital health programs is booming, and Welltok is making it easy for organizations to answer the call. Today Welltok, the consumer activation company announced the addition of five new partners to its Connect Partner Ecosystem: Rx Savings Solutions, Savor Health, SWORD Health, WW International, Inc. and MedWatch. With these newest partners, Welltok introduces two additional benefit categories – prescription savings and cancer care – and also adds more support for COVID-adjacent challenges such as weight and pain management.

"COVID has created a tipping point for digital health programs across all aspects of wellbeing. People are seeking support from the comfort of their home, in a more personalized manner, which is predicted to continue well after the pandemic ends," said Winston Ball, vice president of Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem. "What makes each of these partners unique is their track record of success and ability to provide individualized support in their domain."

Welltok makes it easy for employers and health plans to source and implement high-quality programs that address their populations' needs. The company's targeted multi-channel approach is also proven to drive higher engagement than when individuals self-select benefits programs to participate in. Welltok's newest Connect Partners include:

Rx Savings Solutions – provides insight into prescription savings suggestions and makes it easy for consumers to switch to lower-cost options, leading to increased affordability and adherence.

– provides insight into prescription savings suggestions and makes it easy for consumers to switch to lower-cost options, leading to increased affordability and adherence. Savor Health – through its interactive, AI virtual nutrition assistant, Ina®, provides patients fighting cancer with literature-based, personalized nutritional strategies to manage and prevent symptoms associated with cancer and its treatments. Ina increases adherence and survival, reduces downstream healthcare costs, and improves quality of life all while engaging patients in meaningful ways.

– through its interactive, AI virtual nutrition assistant, Ina®, provides patients fighting cancer with literature-based, personalized nutritional strategies to manage and prevent symptoms associated with cancer and its treatments. Ina increases adherence and survival, reduces downstream healthcare costs, and improves quality of life all while engaging patients in meaningful ways. WW Health Solutions – features various products and services to assist in healthy habits. WW offers a scientifically proven program for weight loss and wellness with coaching solutions to help meet individual goals.

– features various products and services to assist in healthy habits. WW offers a scientifically proven program for weight loss and wellness with coaching solutions to help meet individual goals. SWORD Health – clinically-validated programs that address all the major musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, at any point in the journey: prevention, acute conditions, chronic pain and post-surgical recovery.

– clinically-validated programs that address all the major musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, at any point in the journey: prevention, acute conditions, chronic pain and post-surgical recovery. MedWatch – a leader in population health management services, provides programs nationwide that positively impact members by addressing the medical necessity, appropriateness, quality, and cost of care, which in turn protects the fiscal wellbeing of health plans by minimizing risk and healthcare expenditures.

With Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem, employer, health plan and health system clients can conveniently select from a curated list of over 50 programs and resources that cover the full spectrum of total wellbeing. Welltok continually evaluates market needs and vets additional partners, most recently adding three new partners to address the mental health crisis. Plans are underway to add new pregnancy, fertility and biometrics partners before the end of the year.

All hand-selected partners are pre-integrated into Welltok's Consumer Activation Platform or bundled as a solution set, offering seamless integration for clients to launch campaigns to promote programs that specifically meet the needs of their populations. The company's predictive models also inform which programs will be most effective. This data-driven approach helps optimize spend and connect people with the resources they need most.

