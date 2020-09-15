Welltok Adds Two COVID-19 Testing and Screening Companies to Connect Partner Ecosystem

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies nationwide are challenged with ensuring safe and healthy work environments for their people as the pandemic persists. To help employers respond, Welltok has partnered with Safe Health Systems, Inc. and Prevenna to make it easier for employers to provide on-site and at-home screening and testing options for COVID-19.

Now available through Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem, these new COVID diagnostic test offerings can be implemented as standalone programs, an augmentation to any benefits program or integrated into an existing wellbeing platform. All options feature Welltok's multi-channel outreach and engagement technology to drive utilization of the COVID screening and testing offering as well as simplified contracting and reporting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that companies resuming normal or phased operations should conduct daily health checks of employees. However, only 40% of employees report being consistently screened for work. Employers need the ability to provide convenient screening options and dedicated on-site or at-home testing with professional diagnostics and prescriptions. It is critical for a quick response when an employee becomes symptomatic or has been exposed to COVID to avoid spreading it to others.

"Screening, specimen collection and testing for infectious diseases has traditionally been done in a clinical setting. There are specific skill sets and infrastructure that are generally required to perform high quality testing, which make it impractical or impossible for companies to attempt on their own. Safe Health Systems has recreated the patient-provider-testing interactions in a way that increases access at multiple levels, and Welltok is helping to get the word out about it," said Alan S. Young, MD MBA PMP, Chief Medical Officer at Safe Health Systems.

Welltok curated two best-in-class screening and testing partners to provide a streamlined way for employers to engage and support their people through this difficult time. Safe Health Systems and Prevenna are turnkey solutions for non-laboratory COVID-19 based testing, which may include home or employer-based specimen collection with results in 24 – 48 hours. While many testing sites take days to provide results, both solutions are working to offer test results within 15 minutes, ensuring minimal disruption to the workforce.

"We hear that HR departments are incredibly overwhelmed these days. We are not only helping streamline the contracting and integration of these offerings, but also conducting the outreach to ensure that people know what to do and how to do it, so they can take action," said Winston Ball, Vice President of Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem.

A critical component of creating a safe workplace is ensuring that employees are aware of screening protocols and testing resources. Yet, today's workforces are even more disconnected with employees in remote, field or frontline locations. Welltok's multi-channel approach goes beyond the traditional work email – to include texting, automated voice and social ads – which more effectively reach and engage employees wherever they are.

"Welltok is best positioned to conduct effective outreach across multiple channels on behalf of employers to drive awareness and action as needed for these new testing and screening protocols," added Ball.

To learn more and request a demo, please visit welltok.com/connect-partner-ecosystem.

About Welltok

Welltok is an award-winning consumer activation solutions company that improves people's total wellbeing. Only Welltok uses a smart mix of proprietary data and machine learning to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive action. Our solutions integrate SaaS software, curated resources, a partner ecosystem and professional services to help health plans, employers and health systems support healthier, happier populations. Watch this 90-second video to learn more.

