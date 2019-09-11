Welltok is Named to Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 for 3rd Consecutive Year

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the industry's leading consumer health activation platform, has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year. Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"We are proud to be among the world's top cloud companies for the third year in a row, and one of only a handful of health companies," said Michelle Snyder, chief marketing officer for Welltok. "We've spent many years building and acquiring the capabilities needed to power the healthcare industry's leading consumer activation platform. It is exciting that market demand continues to rapidly grow for our platform thanks to its ability to not only make it easy and rewarding for consumers to improve their health, but also drive greater efficiencies and healthcare value for our customers."

Welltok was the first to develop a cloud-based platform to manage, track and reward consumer health actions such as improving medication adherence, building resilience or managing a chronic condition. Welltok's Consumer Activation Platform® uniquely leverages clinical and consumer data (social determinants of health) and multi-channel communications to help leading health plans, employers and providers systematically connect consumers with personalized health improvement resources. As the Third Essential Platform® in healthcare, it complements existing clinical and claims systems, and supports consumers in their journey to achieve and sustain optimal health.

"The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do."

In addition to continued recognition for the development and performance of its enterprise health platform, Welltok was recently ranked as one of the country's fastest growing companies. Welltok appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th consecutive year, demonstrating continued demand for its data-driven technology and solutions.

Welltok is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the healthcare industry's leading consumer activation platform.

