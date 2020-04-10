Welltok Names Bob Fabbio Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the consumer health activation company, announced today that seasoned business leader, Bob Fabbio, has succeeded Jeff Margolis as chief executive officer. Margolis, who led the company as CEO for seven years, will remain involved strategically and continue in his role as Welltok's Chairman of the Board.

"It has been my great honor to lead Welltok from an early start-up to a category-leading organization," said Margolis. "Bob and I have worked together closely over the past six months in preparation. I confidently believe that his experience building multiple innovative and industry-leading companies will propel Welltok's performance and growth."

Welltok is a consumer activation solution company that drives individuals to take actions that improve their total wellbeing. The company uniquely leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive actions such as scheduling a telehealth visit, talking with a financial coach, getting more physical activity and joining a digital diabetes management program. Welltok is proudly helping its health plan, employer and provider clients to target and deliver essential COVID-19 communications and resources to millions of people.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the power of our technology and ability to deliver significant value for both our clients and consumers," said Fabbio. "I am incredibly impressed with the people and passion at Welltok. I'm ready and excited to lead the way in seizing the opportunity ahead of us and increasing growth."

Fabbio joined the Welltok team in 2019 as chief operating officer and has been a key contributor to advancements of its Consumer Activation Solutions. Fabbio has previously functioned as a chief executive officer, board director and venture capitalist for over 30 years, with notable experience launching, growing and operating innovative and category-creating companies. Prior to Welltok, he was CEO of multiple middleware and SaaS healthcare IT companies including eRelevance Corporation, WhiteGlove Health, Tivoli Systems (acquired by IBM) and DAZEL Corporation (acquired by HP).

