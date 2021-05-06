Welltok Recognized As "Best IoT Healthcare Platform" in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok , the consumer activation company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best IoT Healthcare Platform" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Welltok continues to stand out in the market for its ability to drive measurable actions that improve people's health and wellbeing at an individual level. On behalf of its health plan, employer and health systems clients, Welltok delivers personalized content, resources and incentives that get more individuals to take actions such as getting vaccinated, closing a care gap or joining a diabetes program. The power of Welltok's platform is demonstrated by the volume and variety of outreach conducted for health plan clients over a 30-day period:

4.3 million text messages sent, including COVID-19 vaccine education campaigns

23.5 million automated voice calls made, including a pharmacy campaign that converted 33,000 new consumers for one large health plan

63,000 emails delivered, including new member messages, Medicare Advantage benefit information, campaigns related to healthy eating, diabetes management and flu shots

$3 million in rewards fulfilled for consumers completing healthy activities

Organizations rely on Welltok to better understand and anticipate their consumers' needs, behaviors and communication preferences. Welltok can predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to take actions and then maximize outreach by reaching a high percentage of people using multiple channels like texting, email, direct mail, automated voice, and more.

"Our powerful Consumer Activation Platform solves the challenge most organizations face – connecting with people at an individual level and activating them," said Bob Fabbio, CEO of Welltok. "Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition for what we do best. I consider it a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation from the entire Welltok team."

"Welltok has one of the most advanced consumer data assets in the digital health industry. Its secure platform makes use of superior data and analytics tools to make health and wellbeing more personal, accessible and equitable for consumers," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We are so pleased to present them with the 'Best IoT Healthcare Platform' award for our 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program and can't wait to see what's next for Welltok."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Welltok, Inc.

Welltok drives consumer actions that matter. Only Welltok can predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to take action, and engage them with integrated multi-channel outreach to maximize results. By delivering personalized content and resources, Welltok ensures more individuals take critical actions like scheduling an annual check-up, selecting insurance coverage or refilling medications. As the award-winning consumer activation company, healthcare organizations and others trust Welltok to connect with their populations in meaningful ways. Watch this 90-second video to learn more.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

