Welltower and Kisco Senior Living Announce Formation of Exclusive Long-Term Strategic Partnership

"We are excited to formally announce this long-term strategic partnership alongside the ground-breaking of The Carnegie and Phase Two of The Cardinal, which exemplify Welltower and Kisco's focus on developing premier communities with first class amenities and care in an inspirational environment," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's CEO and CIO.

The Carnegie, located in the heart of Gaithersburg, Maryland will feature up to seven stories of 302 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences and will offer residents state-of-the-art amenities including multiple indoor and al fresco dining venues, an indoor heated salt-water pool, leading-edge fitness center and spa along with access to on site health care. The Carnegie will also provide residents with unique lifestyle programing provided by Kisco, inspiring a health and wellness focused approach to living while enabling residents to age in place and improving overall quality of life. The community will be developed and operated by Kisco under an aligned RIDEA 3.0 management agreement.

Phase Two of The Cardinal is an 18 story tower with 191 residences, positioned as a luxury senior living community which is scheduled to welcome residents in the Spring of 2023. This tower phase of The Cardinal features five custom penthouse apartments on the top floor and the third floor is designated as a club level with concierge services and access to an expansive outdoor courtyard area. Phase Two has already benefited from a significant number of non-refundable deposits, expanding on the success of Phase One. The total investment amount of the two projects will exceed $325 million.

"The Carnegie and Cardinal will be signature communities," said Andy Kohlberg, President and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "Kisco follows the simple philosophy of putting our residents first. We're excited to bring a unique lifestyle experience founded on our principles that promote the health and wellbeing of residents. Welltower's cutting edge data analytics platform, combined with Kisco's focus on the resident experience will create a powerful platform to expand our existing partnership and improve the health and wellness of our residents."

Welltower and Kisco's existing portfolio has already surpassed pre-COVID occupancy levels, reaching 97% in September. Kisco's development and operations teams continue to work closely with Welltower's data analytics and investment teams as the recently announced long-term exclusive development partnership seeks to expand this unique product and service offering across additional super prime micro markets across the US in A++ locations. Mitra added, "Kisco is a best-in-class operator and an important Welltower partner. We look forward to growing our relationship through this strategic partnership over the next decade with Andy and his team."

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

About Kisco Senior Living

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 20 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on giving residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com.

