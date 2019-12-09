Welltower™ Announces Early Redemption Of Notes Due November 25, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announces that on December 24, 2019, it is redeeming all of the outstanding 3.35% Senior Notes due November 25, 2020 (the "Notes") issued by HCN Canadian Holdings-1 LP, its wholly-owned subsidiary, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. The Notes are guaranteed fully and unconditionally by Welltower and there is $300 million principal amount of Notes currently outstanding.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltower.com

