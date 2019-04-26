Welltower Announces Time Change of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it is changing the time of its first quarter 2019 earnings call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, rather than the previously announced 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, due to scheduling conflicts with other publicly traded companies. The Company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website. All other details previously announced for the conference call remain the same.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:

At the Company's website: www.welltower.com. To participate in the webcast, please log on 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call to download the necessary software. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available for 90 days.

By telephone: The United States dial-in number is (888) 346-2469. The international dial-in number is (706) 758-4923. The conference ID number is 2374568.

dial-in number is (888) 346-2469. The international dial-in number is (706) 758-4923. The conference ID number is 2374568. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. on April 30, 2019 and ending on May 14, 2019 . The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is (855) 859-2056. For international participants, the replay dial-in number is (404) 537-3406. The replay conference ID number is 2374568.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

