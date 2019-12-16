Welltower Closes Inaugural Green Bond Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has successfully closed its first green bond offering of $500 million of senior notes due February 2027. The proceeds will be used to fund renewable energy, water conservation, energy efficiency, and green building projects in compliance with the Company's Green Bond Framework, which was reviewed and verified by Sustainalytics, a leading global independent provider of Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") research and ratings. Pending such use, the proceeds will be used to repay advances under the Company's unsecured credit facility. Welltower is the first U.S. health care real estate investment trust to complete a public green bond offering.

Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

2019 has been a capstone year for Welltower's ESG initiatives. In the past twelve months the Company has made the following significant ESG announcements:

Named to top quintile of Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies list

Achieved ISS ESG Prime status

Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for second consecutive year

Named Energy Star Partner of the Year

Received GRESB Green Star for sustainability performance for fifth consecutive year

"Welltower recognizes the importance of environmental challenges and our responsibility to our partners, residents and shareholders to be a strong corporate advocate for best ESG practices," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "We believe this inaugural green bond offering rounds out what has been a year of very significant ESG achievements at Welltower and is an indication of the strength of our commitment going forward."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

